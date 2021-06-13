Olivia Turner, 18, a member of Livermore Girl Scout Troop 30084, has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award. To earn the Gold Award, considered the highest award in Girl Scouting, a Scout must complete a project that provides a lasting benefit to the community.
Turner designed a “music zone” at the Shepherd’s Gate shelter for abused women and children in Livermore.
She also recorded videos for the shelter’s residents on how to play the instruments, including guitars and ukuleles, which were donated by Mozart, Einstein & Me in Livermore.
Turner, who graduated Livermore High School this spring, plans to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara.
For more information about Gold Award project, go to www.musiczonegold.wixsite.com/website-1.