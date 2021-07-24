Jim Brase, deputy associate director for computing at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), discusses how researchers are using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on a new edition of TV30’s “About the TriValley.”
The program, hosted by Dr. Marshall Kamena, president of the Tri-Valley Community Television Foundation, is now showing on Comcast TV Channel 30 and AT&T U-verse via Channel 99, as well as streaming on the TV30 website, www.tv30.org.
Brase explains how LLNL and a consortium of research partners are using supercomputers and AI to accelerate the development of effective therapies and vaccines for a range of viruses. “We want to be ready in weeks, not years, for the next pandemic,” says Brase.