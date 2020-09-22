The Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative will host its annual Toward an Affordable Housing Strategy conference at 7 p.m., Oct. 8.
Speakers for this year’s session, which will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will include John Sensiba of Sensiba San Filippo, who will discuss why affordable housing is important to all community members, and Jeff Levin of East Bay Housing Organizations, who will discuss solutions specific to the Tri-Valley. Several community members who have struggled with the lack of affordable housing will also discuss their experiences.
The Zoom-based event is open to the public and accessible at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4388493175
TVAPC began as a cross-sector partnership sponsored by Kaiser Permanente in 2013 and has more than 250 members today representing nonprofit organizations, school districts, businesses, government, churches and residents.