LIVERMORE — Two men have been arrested in connection with an apparently gang-related shooting that killed a 24-year-old man in Livermore, police said Monday.
Police said the motive was unknown. The shooting might have occurred when two members of a gang came into contact with a rival gang member just before midnight May 7 at the Motel 6 at 4673 Lassen Road.
“Everything indicates this is a gang-related event,” said Sgt. Steven Goard, Livermore Police Department (LPD). “Whatever occurred, the two suspects ended up shooting and killing the victim.”
Livermore police officers found the wounded victim on a sidewalk outside the motel when they responded to reports of the shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Livermore detectives quickly identified two suspects in the crime, who were located May 8 at a house in Tracy. Police declined to say how the men were identified.
With the aid of a special weapons team and Tracy police officers, Livermore detectives arrested the pair that evening.
Arrested on suspicion of murder were Phe N. Phan, 27, and Ronnie Ray Martinez Jr., 29, both of Livermore and involved in the same gang. Each was held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The victim, who also lived in Livermore, was not immediately identified, pending notification of relatives.
Goard said it was unknown if Phan and Martinez knew the victim, who was involved with a rival gang. It was unclear why they were at the motel, although one of the three might have been staying there.
“It could be just a pure coincidence they bumped into each other,” Goard said. “It just looks like gang-related, two opposing gangs that don’t like each other.”
Goard said both suspects fired shots at the victim.
Alameda County Superior Court records show Phan and Martinez had repeated contacts with law enforcement in recent years. Martinez was on probation following a 2020 assault conviction. Phan was sentenced in February to a brief jail sentence and placed on three years' probation following a conviction for driving under the influence.
Phan and Martinez were scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Livermore Police Tip-Line at 925-371-4790.