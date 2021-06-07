DUBLIN — Two suspects have been arrested in the robbery and shooting of a 60-year-old Dublin man outside his home June 2.
Michael Roy, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody June 3 at a residence in Antioch, Dublin police said. Four illegal handguns and a rifle were found.
The crime occurred about 7:30 p.m. when the victim returned to his home on Clifden Court and parked his car. Three men approached him and demanded his belongings, Dublin Police Services Capt. Nate Schmidt said.
The three men then physically assaulted the victim during a struggle before taking his property.
“The suspects ran to a nearby vehicle and the victim gave chase,” Schmidt said. “The victim attempted to retrieve his stolen items from the suspect vehicle when he was shot by one of the suspects.”
The robbers drove away, leaving the wounded man. Dublin police searched the area for the car, but could not find it. The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and remained hospitalized. Schmidt said he was expected to recover.
Roy was booked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. The teenager was held at the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar offenses.
The search for the third suspect remains ongoing.
Dublin police said Oakland and Antioch police assisted with the arrests.