A pair of back-to-back earthquakes rocked Northern California on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.
The first, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake that struck on Oct. 14 at 10:33 p.m., was centered near Walnut Creek – around 23 miles north of the Tri-Valley. It was strong enough to be felt as far away as San Jose, though no injuries or serious damage was reported.
The second, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake that struck on Oct. 15 at 12:42 p.m., was centered near Hollister – around 70 miles south of the Tri-Valley. In nearby San Ramon, a chair reportedly could be felt moving back and forth.
Earthquake scientists said that the East Bay and Hollister quakes were not related and are not part of the same fault system.