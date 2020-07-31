Two seats on the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Board of Directors – currently held by Jan Palajac and Beth Wilson – are up for election in November. Both are for four-year terms.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 to file. For more information about eligibility and requirements to run for office, contact the Alameda County Registrar of Voters website at www.co.alameda.ca.us/rov/.
All candidates must also make an appointment for an in-person or an online video conference with the registrar’s office. To schedule an appointment, call the Candidate Services Department at (510) 272-6960.
For information about the LARPD, call (925) 373-5725, or go to www.LARPD.org.