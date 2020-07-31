Two candidates are running for the position on the Livermore City Council now held by Bob Coomber.
Britttni Kiick and Jennifer Spriggs have filed nomination papers with the city clerk’s office announcing their intention to run for what will become District 3 — covering southeast Livermore — in the city’s first district-based election for city council. The official filing window for the Nov. 3 election is between July 13 and Aug. 7.
The city council voted in 2018 to switch from citywide council elections to a four-district voting system, where each candidate must reside in a district and be elected only by voters who reside there.
There will also be an election this year for the District 4 council seat, representing voters in Southwest Livermore. Click the following link for an interactive map of the Livermore City Council Districts: https://bit.ly/2PnGSfH.
Coomber, who is on a kidney transplant list, announced earlier this year that he will not seek a second four-year term in order to focus on his health.
Councilman Robert Carling is seeking a second term on the council. While he was elected in a citywide vote in 2016, he will run this year for the District 4 position. So far, he unopposed.
The mayor will continue to be elected at-large. So far, Vice Mayor Bob Woerner and Mony Nop, a real estate agent, are vying for a two-year term as mayor.