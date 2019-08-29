On Monday, August 26, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry hosted an AI Roundtable on DOE-fueled Artificial Intelligence at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. He was joined by a wide array of leaders from the government, private sector and academic communities to discuss the importance of American leadership in Artificial Intelligence. The topics ranged from the importance of innovation in novel AI technologies to their impact in a broad range of sectors from Business and Operations, to Cybersecurity, the Energy Sector, Healthcare and Neuroscience.
Following the roundtable, Secretary Perry and Mr. Sandy Weill signed an MOU between the Department of Energy and the Weill Family Foundation to formally initiate a public-private partnership to apply DOE Fueled Artificial Intelligence capabilities to advance transformative scientific opportunities in biomedical and public health research.