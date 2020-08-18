The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $3.3 million grant award to the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) in Alameda County, California, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.
This is the second grant award to LAVTA after it received approximately $3.5 million under CARES in June. LAVTA will use the grant funds to support the operation of bus and paratransit service for the communities of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin in Alameda County during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
See FTA’s apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area at https://bit.ly/Indy_FTA. This funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.
FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams stated that the funds will “go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19.”
“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency,” Williams continued.
In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory (https://bit.ly/Indy_FTAsafety) that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100% of these costs.