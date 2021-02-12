UCSF Study Indicates Cooks Likeliest to Get COVID-19

REGIONAL — Line cooks are in the riskiest post-pandemic occupation, according to a deep study by University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) that compared pre-pandemic and post-pandemic death statistics for 25 groups of occupations in a wide variety of fields.
These included other food-handling jobs, agriculture and meatpacking.
But the food industry isn’t alone. Social workers, realtors and bartenders ranked in the low 20s on the list of 25 occupations; they are still more at risk of contracting COVID-19 than the general population, because they see many people as part of their jobs.
Others at risk don’t deal with the public, but work close to co-workers all day long, such as filling machine operators. These workers are No. 2 in the whole survey when it comes to likelihood of risking exposure. Filling machines operate on a sort of assembly line that pours soda or coffee into bottles for supermarket sales. While the jobs could be considered food services, the important aspect is that the people watching the bottles work near each other all day long.
Construction workers operate in close quarters, too, finding it difficult to maintain 6-foot distances from each other while performing tasks. They are fifth on the risk list, after miscellaneous agricultural workers in third place and bakers in fourth. Other risky occupations included, vocational nurses, teacher assistants, housekeepers, laborers, among others. To review the full study, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_UCSFstudy.
Given the study’s findings, Livermore’s employment makeup appears to contribute to its COVID-19 infection rate.
As of Tuesday this week, the Alameda County Public Health Department reported that Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin accounted for 7,136 COVID-19 cases of the county’s 74,661. Of those counted in the Tri-Valley, Livermore had the highest number of cases with 3,797, followed by Pleasanton at 1,935, and Dublin with 1,404. That puts Livermore in the lead at about 5% of its population compared to roughly 3% each for Pleasanton and Dublin.
According to City Data, the largest chunk (nearly 15%) of Livermore’s workforce falls under the “professional, scientific and technical services” category. However, construction comes in second with nearly 8%, followed by educational services (7%), health care (6%) and food services (5%).
In comparison, Pleasanton also had 15% of its residents employed in the professional, scientific and technical services, which ranked No. 1. But the following four occupations included computer and electronic products (9%), educational services (7%), finance and insurance (6%) and health care (5%).
Dublin’s top five industries were professional (11%), health care (7%), finance and insurance (6%), construction (6%) and educational services (6%).
Higher Risk for Minorities
The UCSF study further showed that Californians in the 18-65 age group saw a 22% increase in mortality compared to the pre-pandemic period. Food and agricultural workers experienced a 39% increase in excess mortality, the highest among all sectors. “Excess mortality” refers to the number of deaths caused by a specific disease.
The study found that Black and Latino individuals tended to be at higher risk than white people. Latinos had a 36% increase in mortality, and Latino food and agricultural workers experienced a 59% mortality increase.
Black Californians saw a 28% increase in mortality and black retail workers showed a 36% increase.
Among white people, excess mortality was 6% higher, and 16% higher among white individuals in agriculture and food.
In Alameda County, case rate by ethnicity saw the Latino group hit hardest with 29,867. The next highest fell under the “unknown” category with 17,967 cases, followed by 9,791 cases among white people; 8,667 for Asian; and 5,454 for Black people.
UC Davis Links COVID to Meat
Another study, by UC Davis, links COVID-19 to domesticated animals, including pigs, cows, goats and sheep, as sources for viruses that infect humans.
The UC Davis study, issued in April 2020, reported that domesticated mammals have been the transmitter of the virus to humans. The document counts 31 viruses from pigs and cows, 30 from sheep, and 22 from goats, which have infected people over the past few decades. They include the SARS virus in 2003, the Ebola virus, and HIV/AIDS.
Meat packing plants in Colorado and the Midwest have had high-count outbreaks of COVID-19, with illness numbers in the hundreds, according to Reuters news service.
In Minnesota, there was a major COVID-19 outbreak, and meatpacking employees filed 930 claims, as of Sept. 11, 2020. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry reported that none were accepted. Some 717 were rejected, and 213 were under review. The agency did not name the employers, said Reuters.
One meat-packaging company closed 20 plants last spring after outbreaks, but former President Donald Trump ordered them opened again to ensure the nation’s meat supply. Reuters said the White House had no comment about the workers’ claims, and neither did the U.S. Labor Department.
In Iowa, Ben Roth, a workers compensation attorney, said denial of claims is standard operating procedure there, “because admitting they caused even one infection can expose the firms to liability for all workers contracting COVID-19.”
Closer to home, one worker died at a Safeway distribution center in Tracy, and 51 were infected with Coronavirus last April. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement April 17, and the Sacramento Bee reported it was confirmed by Safeway, which employs 1,700 workers at the 2.2 million-square-foot center.