Alameda County — A United Nations report last week warned that a warming Earth is moving steadily toward climate disaster, with effects that are being felt now and that will get worse in the future — much worse, unless we make deep cuts to our emissions of greenhouse gases.
Human activities are responsible for most of the warming, which has taken place at a rate “unprecedented in at least the last 2000 years,” the report said. “Recent changes in the climate are widespread, rapid and intensifying.”
Average global surface temperatures have risen about 1.1 degrees C (2 degrees F), with higher increases over land (1.6 degrees C, or 2.9 F) than over the oceans (0.9 degrees C, or 1.6 F.)
Climate researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) were major contributors to the report, which is formally called the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC.)
Human activities have put so much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere that warming will continue well into the 2030s no matter what we do now, the report warned. For the rest of the century, warming will slow only if we make “deep reductions to CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions.”
AR6 considers five basic scenarios based on varying levels of greenhouse gas emissions. All of the scenarios raise worldwide temperatures more than the 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F) of warming that world leaders agreed to as the more protective of two possible limits when they met at the Paris Climate Conference in 2015.
Three of the scenarios raise temperatures to the higher and more dangerous Paris limit of 2 degrees C (3.6 F) or above, with severe consequences in the forms of more dangerous heat waves, more powerful storms with extremely heavy rain and flooding, and more severe drought.
"It's just guaranteed that it's going to get worse,” said Linda Mearns of the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research, a co-author of the report. “Nowhere to run; nowhere to hide."
‘Alarm Bells are Deafening’
Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, called AR6 a “code red for humanity” and added, “The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable.”
“The evidence” is the steady accumulation of scientific findings from climate centers around the world. One of these centers is the LLNL, whose climate scientists contributed to this and all previous versions of the IPCC assessments.
“What this (AR6) has done is bring all this information together in the most coherent, consistent assessment showing that humans have influenced the climate across the entire climate system,” said Paul Durack, an LLNL oceanographer who was lead author of the Assessment’s chapter covering human influence on climate.
IPCC assessment reports started in 1990 and have appeared at intervals of 5-7 years since then. At the time of the first Assessment Report (AR1), the scientific community knew the world was warming but couldn’t prove why.
Steadily but surely, the assessment reports that followed explained the latest climate research findings and built a tighter and tighter case for blaming human activity – not nature – for most of the warming.
‘Unequivocal’ Evidence
This year, for the first time, AR6 was able to call scientific evidence for human influence on climate “unequivocal.”
That’s a big leap from the gentle suggestion offered in 1995 when LLNL climate scientist Ben Santer wrote in AR2 that “the balance of evidence suggests a discernible human influence on global climate.”
For that mild statement, Santer was attacked in the Wall St. Journal and elsewhere, but the years have proved that he was right, a messenger who was vilified for telling a scientific story that some did not want to hear.
To Durack, today’s AR6 details the “much more consistent picture of Earth’s energy budget” that has developed in recent years.
“With climate change, the Earth is warming, but not just the surface temperature,” he said. “It’s also the ocean, the ice regions melting, land surfaces warming as well.”
Newer technologies have filled in much of this picture, he explained. There are more powerful satellite sensors, improved models that run on more powerful computers, devices for making detailed ocean measurements across the globe.
A system called Argo, for example, has 4,000 robotic floats that drift on ocean currents, measuring the physical, chemical and biological properties of the water that surrounds them. Over the past 16 years, Argo has created a picture of the top 2,000 meters of the ocean in unprecedented detail, helping the oceanographic community understand how the oceans are responding to a changing climate.
Systems like Argo are often not known by the general public, but they are part of the reason for AR6’s high level of confidence in anticipating a future that looks grim unless deep cuts are made in greenhouse gas emissions.
AR6 cites many examples of extreme future consequences of climate change. For example:
More intense rainfall and flooding, especially in higher latitudes. Extreme rainfall intensifies by about 7% for every degree of warming. The frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones will increase. Where there is snow, there will be earlier snowmelt at the expense of summer flow.
Sea-level rise in coastal areas. Continued sea-level rise throughout this century will affect coastal areas, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding and erosion. Once-in-a-century floods may occur every year by the end of this century
In cities, more frequent and more extreme heat waves. Increased heavy precipitation over cities, with higher likelihood of flooding in coastal cities due to sea level rise and storm surge
An increase in compound events, such as concurrent heat waves and droughts.
To Santer, the LLNL climate scientist, AR6 departs from previous assessments not only in specifying that human influence is unequivocal, but also in emphasizing climate extremes.
“The report makes clear statements about the culpability of humans in changing the likelihood of heat waves, droughts, fire weather – many things that we care about and that have significant impact,” he said.
“There is more focus on extreme events in part because reality is dictating that.”
Santer is proud of the role Livermore climate scientists have played in helping to bring about today’s understanding of the climate threat and the unequivocal human contributions to it.