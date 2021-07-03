Chung Bothwell has been reelected chair of the University of California Livermore Employees (UNCLE) Credit Union board of directors for 2021-2022.
Bothwell, who works at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, has been with the credit union for more than 20 years and heads an 11-member volunteer board.
She has both a law degree and a master’s degree in business administration. She has also received the J. Alvin George Outstanding Volunteer Award from the California Credit Union League.
The board also reelected John Stein as vice chair and Mila Shapovalov as treasurer. Clay Smith was named board secretary, succeeding Bob Corey, who remains a member of the board. Neda Gray and Lee Neely also retained their board seats for the new term.