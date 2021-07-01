Unincorporated Livermore Residents Call for Additional Law Enforcement to Stave Off Sideshows

LIVERMORE — Residents of the rural area east of near Livermore are hoping Alameda County authorities can increase the number of law enforcement officers assigned to their neighborhoods following a weekend “sideshow” that drew 100 cars, illegal drag racing and fireworks that many believed caused a brush fire.
Sheriff’s officials agree that the scenic area of Mines, Del Valle and Mendenhall roads that proves so inviting to young people could use more deputies, but the budget for increasing their two-car presence isn’t available.
“I think it’s something our Sheriff would like — to get more staff out there and maybe double that to four cars,” said Lt. Ray Kelly, a department spokesman.
Residents who experienced the SCU Lightning Complex fires in August and September 2020, where some of their neighbors’ homes burned, became concerned June 26 when they heard a series of explosions behind their properties, resident Robert Stear said.
“Up on Del Valle Road, there were a lot of cars spinning doughnuts. There were a lot of loud fireworks going off,” Stear said. “A number of us drove up to see what was going on. We found that the illegal fireworks had started a brushfire right in the back of one of our neighbor's property.”
About 100 cars were in the area at an illegal sideshow, where large crowds of participants gathered to watch drivers perform car stunts.
Vehicles, Stear said, were parked up and down Del Valle Road, and skid marks were found on the street where the drivers had made doughnuts, a circular driving maneuver.
Although she did not know whether fireworks caused the brushfire, Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Jo Leal said firefighters found a one-quarter acre blaze that they doused “fairly quickly,” calling off a second alarm of help on its way.
Despite the fast action to prevent the flames from spreading, Stear said residents went to KTVU to do a story on the sideshow to gain attention with the hope county officials will assign more sheriff’s deputies to the area, especially as the July 4 holiday falls on a weekend.
Residents scheduled a meeting with Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert for Thursday night, July 1, Stear said.
“We’ve talked to the sheriff and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) over the course of the past year, and it was very helpful,” Stear said. “But they are understaffed.”
Kelly said it is nothing new for young people to drive into the rural part of the county to drink and socialize, but the Saturday night event was unique when it became “big and unruly.”
For law enforcement, the CHP and Sheriff’s Department have jurisdiction in the unincorporated area, but each is lacking in resources. The CHP, Kelly said, is overburdened with calls in the 580 freeway corridor, and the Sheriff’s Department has just two two-person patrol cars on duty at night to cover about 300 square miles.
Staffing, he said, has not grown since 2007 to meet the population and density in the rural area.
“Right now, positions in the Sheriff’s area are at a premium,” Kelly said.
This weekend, Kelly said, the department will work with the CHP to have more of a presence.
“Let’s hope it's one and done for this madness,” he said.
Stear said the primary concern is wildfire, along with traffic. Often, he said, the culprits setting off fireworks are gone before deputies can respond to residents’ calls.
“They tell us to keep reporting,” Stear said. “We've been doing that for the past year. It only seems to be escalating.”
Stear said there have now been three fires in the area in the leadup to July 4.
“It’s a beautiful area, and we don't want it to burn down,” he said.