Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley and United Seniors of Oakland and Alameda County (USOAC) are excited to present the 17th Annual Healthy Living Festival virtually to seniors, their friends, and family members, on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Nothing will stop my commitment to seniors especially when many of them are directly impacted and socially isolated as a result of this pandemic,” said Miley. “The gratitude seniors bestow on USOAC and my office every year following the Healthy Living Festival was motivation enough to find creative new solutions to the challenges of social distancing and shelter-in-place, and I believe we are doing a fantastic job for this year’s virtual event.”
Seniors can still expect many of the highlights from previous years, including live entertainment, a free meal and a swag bag if they register in advance at tinyurl.com/hlf2020. There will even be a virtual zoo walk for participants to enjoy from the safety of their residences, courtesy of longtime HLF partner the Oakland Zoo.
For nearly 20 years, the Health Living Festival has served as an integral part of Miley and USOAC’s commitment to Alameda County seniors. The festival promotes healthy senior living by providing a welcoming hub of critical health information, comprehensive array of senior resources, and fun physical activities. The festival also empowers seniors to shape the world in which they live by encouraging civic action on issues that affect their quality of life through community organization.
With strong support from local organizations, Eden Health District and Kaiser Permanente, County offices including Alameda County Department of Public Health and the Alameda County Department of Adult and Aging, and honorary hosts such as Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Mayor Libby Schaff, and other county elected officials, USOAC and Miley are thrilled to continue the proud tradition of the Health Living Festival this year and many more to come.
For more information, visit www.usoac.org or contact Sara Appelbaum at sara.appelbaum@acgov.org.