Californians 50 and older are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine starting April 1, and those 16 and older will be eligible starting April 15, depending on availability, under new state guidelines.
Alameda County is also providing vaccines to:
Essential workers in healthcare, food/agriculture, education/childcare, emergency services, and janitors.
Persons who work, reside, or recently resided in a high-risk communal living setting such as a correctional facility, homeless shelter, or behavioral health facility.
People who are currently homeless.
Public transportation personnel, including airport and commercial airline workers.
For more information or to make an appointment at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, go to https://covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines.
Kaiser Permanente is also providing vaccines under the new guidelines.
To schedule an appointment at a Kaiser Permanente facility, go to https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/northern-california/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
In addition, veterans, their spouses, and caregivers are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines through the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System. Call (650) 496-2535 to schedule an appointment.
The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority will provide free rides on existing Wheels, Rapid and Dial-a-Ride services to and from any Covid-19 vaccination site in Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin, including hospitals, pharmacies, and other immunization locations.