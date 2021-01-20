REGIONAL — The race to inoculate as many people as possible is on, but doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use remain extremely limited, leading to health system bottlenecks and frustration for some trying to reserve a place in line.
After California expanded vaccine eligibility to all people 65 and older last week, phone and online appointment systems for health providers were overloaded with requests.
“The problem is we do not have enough vaccine supply on hand to meet even a fraction of this demand,” Kaiser Permanente health system said in a statement.
According to its website, Kaiser does not keep a waiting list. It will continue to distribute vaccines based on guidelines from public health authorities and available vaccine supply.
At the current pace of distribution, Kaiser California says it will take several months to provide the two doses needed to its 1.4 million members in the state who are 65 or older. Kaiser said it will reach out to vaccination-eligible members with more information on what to expect.
Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare, plans to start notifying its patients over the age of 65 this week when vaccine locations are made available.
Early last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom described an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that will allow dentists and pharmacy technicians to administer the vaccine as part of an effort to accelerate vaccinations. The push has become more urgent as a new virulent coronavirus strain first identified in Britain threatens to increase community transmission in the U.S.
“To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming,” Newsom said. “We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccine into the state.”
The state expects to have enough supplies to vaccinate most Californians in all 58 counties by summer 2021.
Currently, there is no statewide registry to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Alameda County Public Health Department in the meantime provides a service for residents to receive notifications when they become eligible for the vaccine. To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_VaccineNotify.
Newsom announced a similar service for email or text eligibility notifications that should roll out this week. Check https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/ for updates.
The state’s decision to expand the vaccine eligibility for seniors came at the behest of the federal government. But an expected uptick in vaccine shipments never came.
Five days ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden on Friday called the federal vaccine rollout a “dismal failure so far” and detailed an initiative to centralize the federal effort. He stated that he would expand the availability of shots and vaccination centers through increased funding and by invoking the Defense Production Act to increase manufacturing of vaccines and supplies.
Biden’s proposal calls for administering 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. As of Jan. 15, about 31 million doses were distributed nationwide, and about 12.2 million doses were administered since early December, according to the Center For Disease Control and Prevention.
In Alameda County, as of Jan. 14, the public health department has received a combined 85,350 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Each requires patience to receive two doses spaced weeks apart. Of those, roughly 11,000 doses were directly administered by the health department and nearly 50,000 were allocated to its health care partners to administer, according to the county health department.
Alameda County continues to prioritize health care workers and long-term care residents. It expects to expand vaccine eligibility to large groups of people in the coming weeks. The county partnered with health care systems and community clinics and organizations to safely and equitably administer a mass vaccination program.
“As demand for the vaccine continues to exceed supply, Alameda County is balancing shifting priorities,” a spokeswoman with the Alameda County Public Health Department said in a statement.
For more information, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines or covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines. To receive a notification on vaccine availability, visit bit.ly/Indy_VaccineNotify.
Q&A Coronavirus Vaccine
The following was compiled from information published by the Alameda County Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Q: Who is eligible now?
A: Health care workers; long-term care residents; individuals 65 and older; and those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: education and child care; emergency services; and food and agriculture.
Q: Who is next in line?
A: Those at risk of exposure at work in: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing; and those in congregate settings with outbreak risk: incarcerated, homeless.
Q: Can people in lower priority groups be skipped ahead of those considered higher priority?
A: Yes, but only when demand subsides in the current groups, or doses are about to expire according to labeling instructions, or doses have been thawed and would otherwise go to waste.
Q: Is the vaccine mandatory?
A: No. Getting vaccinated is a voluntary decision.
Q: How effective are the vaccines?
A: The first two vaccines available have shown 94-95% efficacy against a person becoming ill with COVID-19.
Q: What are the benefits of being vaccinated?
A: COVID-19 vaccines are meant to prevent you from getting COVID-19 and from spreading it to others. The ability of COVID-19 vaccines to protect us from spreading the virus to others is not yet known, but it is being studied carefully.
Q: What are the risks?
A: Sometimes vaccination can cause a sore arm, aches, fatigue or fever for a few days after getting the vaccine, but these are not harmful.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorizations for two COVID-19 vaccines, which have been shown to be safe and effective as determined by data from the manufacturers and findings from large clinical trials. These data demonstrate that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine outweigh the known and potential harms of becoming infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID 19).
Q: How much will it cost to be vaccinated?
A: There is no cost associated with getting vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of insurance, immigration status or vaccine phase.
Q: Can children be vaccinated?
A: Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are not recommended for young children. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 16 years and older; the Moderna vaccine is approved for those 18 years and older.