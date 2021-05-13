The Valley Humane Society has received a $1,500 grant from Petco Love, a nonprofit foundation founded by the Petco national chain of pet stores.
“Much of our work centers on keeping dogs and cats out of the shelter in the first place,” said Melanie Sadek, executive director of the Valley Humane Society. “This generous grant from Petco Love will help Valley Humane take a big step toward ensuring lost animals are recovered by the families who love them, instead of ending up in the system.”
The Pleasanton-based Valley Humane Society reported finding homes for 915 dogs and cats in 2020, a 29% increase over the previous year. Valley Humane said it also met a 400% increase in demand from people needing assistance feeding their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic through its AniMeals pet food pantry.
According to the Petco website, the recently renamed Petco Love, founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, has contributed more than $300 million to more than 4,000 animal shelters. The foundation is funded by customer donations at more than 1,500 Petco stores nationwide.