Kevin Sheridan, former director of capital projects for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, has been named deputy executive director/program manager for Valley Link.
The proposed Valley Link commuter rail service, operated by the San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, would connect the Dublin/Pleasanton Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station with the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) North Lathrop Station in San Joaquin County. ACE is operated by the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission.
Before joining the ACE system, Sheridan worked 10 years for the San Joaquin County Council of Governments and seven years for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).
Michael Tree, Valley Link executive director, noted that Sheridan has been managing $1.5 billion in rail construction projects for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Authority. He also has experience working with the Union Pacific Railroad, and part of the Valley Link project would involve the Union Pacific right-of-way.
The 42-mile, 7-station Valley Link commuter rail service is projected to provide 74 daily round trips and carry more than 33,000 daily riders by 2040.