LIVERMORE — Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare (SHC - VC) will soon repurpose one of its Livermore facilities to create more space for services such orthopedics, spine and gastrointestinal care.
Effective April 10, the LifeStyleRx — a 80,000-square-foot gym located at the hospital’s 1119 E. Stanley Blvd. campus — will shutter its doors while the organization works to identify which clinical services the community needs more. By transforming the space, SHC – VC's goal is to support a growing volume of patients with various needs. The timeline for remodeling the space will be dependent on SHC - VC's eventual decision.
“We’re saddened by changing course in terms of people who have been there, but we’re about to embark on a broad master facilities planning process where we’ve actually hired a prominent architectural firm who will be working closely with us to look at all of our campuses … to meet our long-term strategic needs,” said Rick Shumway, SHC - VC president and CEO.
Shumway wanted to stress that the closure didn’t mean services would be taken away from Livermore.
“We are also very sensitive to some of the community sentiment around movement of services … we’re not retreating or taking away. We’re rearticulating, so that we can focus on our core business, and we’re bringing in services that we think the community really needs,” he added. “That’s going to be where our focus is in the future … Livermore figures exceptionally prominently into that equation, so we anticipate bringing pretty substantive services into those parcels there.”
SHC - VC Board Member John Sensiba said the gym lost money.
“Anything that we’re actually writing a check for and that people think is a money maker, we just have to be honest and say, ‘No, it’s not’ and redirect those resources to serve the community,” Sensiba said.
Sensiba further noted that hospitals in other regions, such as Palo Alto, are strapped for space to develop facilities for services. The position near the San Joaquin Valley will also make Livermore more ideal than Pleasanton for those commuting for services, he added.
“When we talk about the space we have out here, the people who make decisions about service lines and programs, and the physicians themselves, they start to salivate over what they could do if they had the right space,” he continued.
The pandemic also had a hand in this closure. While adhering to state mandates, the gym closed — its space becoming a COVID-19 testing site, a weigh station for personal protective equipment and even a day care center for employees.
“We were the only regional hospital to offer something like that,” Shumway said of the day care.
For the gym members, however, classes were forced to move outdoors in the adjacent parking lot.
“For all intents and purposes, we have not been operating (the gym) anywhere near full capacity for the past year, so it’s been subject to all of the county guidelines that we’re following for everything else,” Shumway explained.
Shumway said he’s been asked why SHC - VC won’t run the LifeStyleRx for another month and let it wind down past the April 10 date. But he noted that since they’ve closed due to state and county restrictions, they would have to “ramp back up to ramp down.”
The group of employees impacted by the decision is small, he continued.
“Most of the employees at LifeStyleRx are PRN (as needed) — they teach a yoga class a few days a week,” Shumway said. “There is a handful of full- and part-time employees. They have been given a 30-day working notice and severance to allow them to continue health and vision benefits.”
He further stated that those employees have been connected with recruiters in the human resources department for possible placement within the whole Stanford Health Care enterprise.
Denise Bouillerce, SHC - VC senior director of community relations, said that the other services currently offered at the Stanley Boulevard location will not be impacted by the gym’s closure.
Currently, the Livermore campus offers diagnostic imaging, a laboratory, an outpatient surgery/ambulatory surgery center, a gastroenterology lab, urgent care, pharmacy, cardiac rehabilitation, sports medicine, pulmonary rehabilitation, a sleep center, medical offices, food and nutrition services, staff development and education center, digital solutions, telecommunications, health information management, government and community relations and space provided to Open Heart Kitchen and Spectrum/Meals on Wheels, among other services.
SHC - VC is also in the process of upgrading the city’s ambulatory surgery center at a cost of $7 million.
“Continuing to invest in Livermore has always been part of the strategy,” Sensiba said.
Shumway agreed, noting that the gym’s closure plays into a broader strategy.
“We have pretty significant ambitions to continue to build and grow our clinical service portfolio in Livermore,” Shumway said. “What this allows us to do is sort of refocus our energies on our core business and bring marquee programs into the region.”