PLEASANTON — Local veterans at the Stoneridge Creek Retirement Community in Pleasanton were honored on the Fourth of July during a special Quilts of Valor ceremony to celebrate those who served.
Each veteran honored was presented with a quilt, which is meant to cover and comfort service members and veterans touched by war. This year’s Quilts of Valor event recognized those who served in the Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War, WWII and also career veterans.
“It went beautifully,” said Kate Kelly, a resident at Stoneridge Creek and organizer of the event. “It was under a big tent, and it had a great nostalgic Fourth of July feel … It was moving and memorable.”
Bill Petersen, who served in a mobile army surgical hospital unit during the Korean War, was one of this year’s recipients of the Quilts of Valor. He said he was touched by the recognition and appreciation from the Stoneridge Creek community.
“Something like (the ceremony) brings back a lot of memories, including some of the rough ones and some of the more pleasurable ones,” said Petersen. “It really meant a lot.”
For eight years, the Stoneridge Creek community has participated in the national event, started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a Blue Star mom in Delaware, who was inspired by her son’s deployment to Iraq.
“She wanted to create a tangible reminder for returning veterans of the appreciation and gratitude of the American public for their service,” said Kelly. “From her sewing room, she created The Quilts of Valor Foundation. Since then, it has become a grassroots community-service organization across the nation, working with volunteers within quilting guilds to produce one-of-a-kind, reverently crafted quilts with patriotic themes.”
Local artists donated their time, materials and passion to creating the quilts, and to date, Stoneridge Creek has presented 90 quilts to veteran residents.
This year’s recipients were; Sherman Gee, U.S. Air Force, Cold War, 1966 -1969; Wayne Hamer,
U.S. Army, Cold War, 1962-1983; Ed Koschmann, U.S. Navy, Vietnam War, 1962-1969; Frank L’Engle,
U.S. Army, Vietnam War, 1968-1970; Bill Peterson, U.S. Army, Korean War, 1952-1954; Gary Templin, U.S. Army, Vietnam War, 1961-1963; and Hal Turk, U.S. Army, Korean War, 1954-1956.
For additional information on the Quilts of Valor program, visit www.qovf.org.