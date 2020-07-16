Vice Mayor Bob Woerner will serve as chairman of the board for the Livermore-Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) for the next 12 months.
Woerner, who has been on the LAVTA board since 2018, was vice chairman the past year. He was elected chairman by the seven-member board, which includes two members each from Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton and one from the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
Pleasanton Councilmember Jerry Pentin was elected vice chairman for the upcoming year.
Woerner is also the transit agency’s representative on the Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority Board. He served on the LAVTA board of directors from 2012-2014.
Created in 1985, the LAVTA provides bus and paratransit services for nearly 2 million riders per years.