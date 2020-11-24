LIVERMORE — A man tied through DNA to two rapes that occurred more than two decades ago has killed himself, bringing a shocking end to a frightening case, prosecutors said.
Gregory Vien, 61, died Nov. 19 from self-inflicted injuries suffered seven days earlier, shortly after the victims described the attacks in court. Vien, who was not in custody because of a judge's controversial decision to release him during the COVID-19 pandemic, shot himself several times with a nail gun, prosecutors said.
“The survivors of these sexual assaults showed great courage in coming to court to face the man who attacked and terrorized them 23 years ago," Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said in a statement. "Both women lived for all these years without knowing who assaulted her or seeing him brought to justice.”
Both women testified as Vien's preliminary hearing opened Nov. 12 at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland. One told the court she was pregnant when a masked man attacked her in 1997 as she took a walk on a warm September evening, stopping to rest in the bleachers at Livermore High School.
“I remember that he grabbed me. I remember he told me that he had a knife, and to do whatever he said,” the victim said, according to a San Jose Mercury News report. "I just kept repeating, ‘Please don’t hurt me, don’t hurt my baby. Please don’t hurt my baby.'”
Police tied that crime to another on May 6, 1997, when a then 41-year-old woman walking home from a Union City BART station was attacked, dragged into a field and sexually assaulted.
Police collected biological evidence from both crimes, including from the Livermore victim's jacket, but went without a match. For years, detectives ran the evidence in the state's DNA database without success. In July 2019, however, the public database, genebygene.com, identified a familial link to one of Vien's distant relatives who had used the site.
Livermore detectives investigated and found Vien living in the same Livermore home that he did in the 1990s. Detectives began watching him and collected a plastic spoon he had used to eat ice cream at a Baskin Robbins. Tests of DNA from the spoon matched the DNA on the victim's jacket, police said.
Vien, a handyman with a wife and children, was arrested Nov. 5, 2019.
Charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, including allegations of kidnapping, use of a deadly weapon and having multiple victims, a judge ordered Vien held in jail on $2.5 million bail after he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. County officials worked to reduce the population at the Santa Rita Jail to prevent the spread, releasing hundreds of prisoners on lower-level crimes.
But on April 24, Judge Thomas Reardon, acting on a request from Vien's attorney, Melissa Adams, ordered Vien released on his own recognizance. Vien, who was said by his attorney to have “unique personal and medical circumstances," was placed under house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle bracelet.
Reardon's decision drew a quick rebuke from Livermore Mayor John Marchand, who blasted the judge, saying he cared more for a rapist than the public's security.
In response, Adams said she understood the outrage, but "in this country people are presumed innocent until proven guilty. DNA evidence is not infallible and neither are the experts who conduct the testing."
Vien, who had pleaded not guilty to the charges, listened to the testimony of both victims on Nov. 12, as his preliminary hearing got underway. During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented some witnesses and evidence to support the charges and convinced the judge that the case warranted a trial.
Following the Union City victim’s testimony, the Livermore victim was on the stand when court concluded that day. She was slated to return to the witness stand the next day, but the court was informed Vien was in the hospital following his suicide attempt.
The case was postponed while Vien was hospitalized and then dismissed with his death.
Burruss called suicide complicated and tragic for all involved, including Vien’s family, which was “left to endure the aftermath.”
“(The victims) have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since the date of their attacks, through the resurfacing of this investigation, and on to open courtroom testimony,” she said. “These women waited over 23 years to face their alleged attacker in court for it to come to an end in such a tragic manner.”
Although prosecutors and police investigators believe the DNA evidence proved they had arrested the right man for the crimes, Adams said people are innocent until proven guilty.
“Mr. Vien was accused of these offenses, but not convicted,” Adams said. “Although that distinction may feel irrelevant in the face of his death, it is still an important distinction.”
Calling Vien’s family “good people” who have suffered in the last year, Adams asked community residents to respect their privacy. They are shocked and devastated, she said.
“None of this is, however, to minimize the tragedies experienced by the complaining witnesses, but rather to suggest that closure in this manner is not what anyone wanted,” the attorney said. “Mr. Vien’s untimely death is not an occurrence to be celebrated by anyone with a shred of humanity. Only a truly disturbed individual rejoices in the death of another.”
Police placed a security hold on the case with the Alameda County coroner’s office, so none of that agency’s investigative or autopsy reports were made available to the public.