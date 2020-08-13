In a matter of mere days, the Tri-Valley community met and surpassed a fundraising goal to save an historic business in downtown Livermore.
The effort to mitigate the closure of the Vine Cinema on First Street began last week with a GoFundMe page called “The Vine Cinema Needs Your Help.” In the first three days, the page not only reached its goal of $65,000 but sped past with $72,000 in donations. At press time, contributions reached nearly $79,000. While donations mostly ranged from $10 to $100, an anonymous donor contributed $1,000. Over 11,000 individuals donated.
With the reopening of cinemas remaining uncertain, organizers say the page will stay active to further address fiscal challenges beyond the next five months.
“Because of the total uncertainty of the world we live in right now, we simply have no idea when we will be allowed to reopen,” said Kenny Way, Vine general manager and co-owner. “Because of this, any donations after we meet our goal will absolutely still be used to keep the Vine alive and will be greatly appreciated. The more money this campaign raises, the further we can stay alive into 2021.”
Way’s connection to the theater began in 1989, when he was still a student at Granada High School. He remained employed with the establishment through college and later rose in ranks to manager and co-owner. Despite the pandemic, Way wasn’t going to rely on hope alone to see the theater into the future. With advice from Vine devotees, he organized the fundraiser and watched it grow.
“(It was) one of the most humbling and uplifting experiences I have ever witnessed,” Way said. “I am truly grateful for each and every one of you that donated. The Vine Cinema has always been a community-first theater, but now that sense of community is so much stronger because of the amazing support we have received in just two short days.”
The Bankhead Theater also reached out to Way. The Bankhead and the Vine will promote each other’s programs to their audiences as streaming of them begins.
“It’s very important to me that we at LVPAC do all we can to support all the arts programs in our community during this difficult time in our industry,” Executive Director Chris Carter stated. “I was very pleased to hear form Kenny, and we need to do more now than ever to keep places like the Vine going.”
As an institution known for its support of film and independent movie programming, the Vine also offers a unique dining experience. Patrons can enjoy dinner and wine while watching the show. The theater was one of the first East Bay Area cinemas to follow the lead of an Oakland movie theater, which won a beer and wine license from the state — a reversal of the previous policy. Pre-pandemic, people came from around the Tri-Valley and beyond to soak up the casual, creative social atmosphere.
With the coronavirus shuttering entertainment venues, the Vine’s films stopped rolling, and the little theater made it through the first few months of closures with food sales. But the community’s generosity will now ensure a winter survival.
Donors filled the Vine’s GoFundMe page with messages of encouragement and memories. Alongside his donation to the theater, longtime Tri-Valley local Chris Smith shared his experience of visiting the theater over the last 60 years.
“When I grew up in Pleasanton we used to come to the big city, Livermore, to do our shopping, go to the Vine, and get our dose of popcorn, cartoons and $.25 movies and shorts,” Smith said. “In the 33 years that I've moved to Livermore from Pleasanton, the Vine has improved in so many ways. Now it's better than ever. I can't imagine Livermore without the Vine. Please help.”
To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_Vine.