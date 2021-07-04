Visit Tri-Valley, a regional destination marketing organization, will also serve as the area’s contact with the film industry after taking over the former Livermore Valley Film Office.
“The Tri-Valley is home to seriously stunning landscapes, quaint main streets overflowing with charm, a picturesque wine country, and plenty of wide-open spaces,” said Visit Tri-Valley President Tracy Farhad. “We know these are key ingredients for filmmaking, and we’re pleased to share our region with top film, TV, and commercial productions.”
The move comes following the recent retirement of longtime film office director Jeanie Haigh. With the acquisition, the former Livermore Valley Film Office will be known as the Tri-Valley Film Office.
For more information about the film office, contact film liaison Justin Bower at justin@visittrivalley.com or go to https://visittrivalley.com/filmoffice.
Visit Tri-Valley also markets wineries and brew pubs, hotels and other lodging, retailers, and the cultural arts scene in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, and the town of Danville.