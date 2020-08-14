Visit Tri-Valley, a marketing organization for hotels and tourism venues, is asking the community to support a national letter-writing campaign urging that two bills now before Congress be included in the next COVID-19 stimulus package.
“With well over one million letters sent already, progress is being made,” Visit Tri-Valley said in its newsletter, “but now we need to let Congress know the SOS and RESTART Acts must pass. Without inclusion in the stimulus bill that is currently being debated, more independent venues, festivals, and promoters will permanently close.”
The Save Our Stages Act would provide $10 billion in grants to help independent venues survive the closures caused by the pandemic.
The Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-twenty Act would extend repayment and provide more flexibility for businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans from the earlier CARES Act. It also would create a new loan federal program designed to cover six months of payroll, benefits and operational expenses for nonprofit organizations, veterans' groups, independent contractors and the self-employed.
The letter-writing campaign is sponsored by the National Independent Venue Association. For more information, or to send a copy of the NIVA letter to members of Congress, go to bit.ly/INDY_SaveOurStages.