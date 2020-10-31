With Alameda County continuing to loosen restrictions on businesses closed down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Visit Tri-Valley, the region’s destination marketing organization, is launching a re-opening campaign to welcome visitors back to the area.
Alameda County announced last week that restaurants are now allowed to open for indoor dining for the first time in seven months, although they are still limited to 25% capacity, or no more than 100 diners. The county also relaxed restrictions on churches, movie theaters, indoor retail stores and malls.
Visit Tri-Valley said its “Let the Fun Begin” multi-media campaign is designed to boost an industry that depends on vacationing visitors to the area and brought in nearly $80 million in tax revenues in 2019.
The gameboard-themed campaign features a sweepstakes that includes a two-night stay at the Aloft Dublin-Pleasanton Hotel and $400 in gift cards for local restaurants, wineries, and breweries.
The campaign also stresses safety precautions that local businesses are taking.
"While our efforts are focused on helping the Tri-Valley’s tourism industry recover from the shelter-in-place order, we’re mindful that our first order of business is making sure we step out of our isolation bubbles safely,” said Visit Tri-Valley President Tracy Farhad.
To that end, Visit Tri-Valley arranged for all 40 of its member hotels to join the California Hotel & Lodging Association, which includes personal protective equipment for staff and guests. More than 80% of the represented hotel rooms have completed the state association’s “Clean & Safe” certification program.
For more information on the “Let the Fun Begin” campaign, go to www.visittrivalley.com.