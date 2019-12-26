Tracy Farhad, who for the last 14 years served as Executive Director at the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, has been named the new CEO of Visit Tri-Valley. Farhad takes over the position from Barbara Steinfeld, who announced her retirement in October, effective January 6.
“My family and I are very excited about making the Tri-Valley our new home and look forward to discovering all that the destination has to offer,” said Farhad. “It is such an honor to be taking on the position of CEO of such a highly reputable team and dedicated board of directors.”
Farhad has been marketing tourism in California for nearly 20 years. Prior to leading the team at the Solvang CVB, she was the Cultural Tourism and Membership Manager at Visit Santa Barbara. Her lifelong love of travel and promotion brought numerous destination successes including a national “Preserve America Community” designation, a year-long centennial celebration, four years as the Amgen Tour of California time trials, and significantly increased occupancy and bed tax revenues during her tenure. Farhad’s marketing initiatives include international travel trade outreach from Denmark to China, as well as launching Restaurant Week, LGBTQ traveler education workshops and a Community Crisis Plan.
Farhad has served on numerous boards including the Santa Barbara Performing Arts League, DMA West Association & Foundation, and President of the Central Coast Tourism Council. Her community spirit earned her the Chamber of Commerce “Ambassador of the Year” Award and engagements as a guest panelist and speaker.
Farhad will continue the responsibility of the destination marketing organization to create awareness of the Tri-Valley as a tourism destination and booking weekend sports events that generate hotel stays. With a strong focus on digital marketing and social media campaigns, Visit Tri-Valley also targets the Bay Area for weekend getaways and works with representation in China and the UK to bring international visitors and media here.