Visit Tri-Valley has joined with Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and the town of Danville in urging residents and visitors to patronize locally owned businesses instead of big box outlets or shopping online.
Dubbed “To Tri-Valley with Love,” the marketing effort urges residents and visitors to spend at least $25 per week with local businesses.
Visit Tri-Valley, a regional marketing organization, is also offering a free “Promise Pass” with discounts valid at nearly 100 local shops, restaurants, vineyards, cultural centers, and other businesses. The digital discounts can be downloaded for use on mobile electronic devices from www.ToTriValleyWithLove.com.
“The beauty of this campaign is that it connects people,” says Visit Tri-Valley president Tracy Farhad. “As a community, we are all intimately connected and equally responsible for maintaining this region’s vibrancy and quality of life, of which our local shops, restaurants and cultural institutions are an indelible part. It’s time to step away from our internet devices, get outside and reconnect with each other.”