Tri-Valley Haven, a non-profit, crisis intervention agency, has been serving survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, homelessness and poverty within the Tri-Valley area for over 40 years. Last year alone, the Haven answered 2,345 crisis calls, provided 1,274 counseling and support sessions, and sheltered over 230 individuals and families.
According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 32.9% of California women and 27.3% of California men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. Tri-Valley Haven offers a listening and supportive presence, helping local survivors understand their options and the resources available to them.
The Haven is looking for dedicated, enthusiastic individuals who are interested in training to be domestic violence, sexual assault, or legal clinic advocates.
The 70-hour training course will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday evening, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., over Zoom, for approximately 10 weeks. Volunteers who successfully complete the training will be certified to volunteer and assist clients that need help and resources.
Important training topics covered include active listening, domestic violence and sexual assault overview, cultural competency, legal advocacy and many more. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. Volunteer applications and role descriptions can be found at trivalleyhaven.org. For more information, contact Shadab at 925-667-2711 or shadab@trivalleyhaven.org.