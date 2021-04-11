The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, which operates the Wheels bus system and local Dial-A-Ride paratransit service, is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on the Tri-Valley Accessible Advisory Committee.
The TAAC represents the cities of Livermore, Dublin, and Pleasanton, unincorporated Alameda County, and Tri-Valley social services agencies. Two volunteers are needed to represent Pleasanton and one to represent Dublin.
Committee members advise LAVTA staff on accessibility issues facing seniors and disabled residents.
The committee meets six times per year. Committee meetings usually last about 90 minutes and are currently being held via Zoom due to Covid-19.
TAAC members receive a free annual LAVTA fixed-route bus pass. ADA paratransit-eligible members can ride Dial-A-Ride service to and from TAAC meetings free.
Volunteers must reside in the city they represent, be able to analyze complex issues, and be able to solicit and disseminate information effectively to their constituents. Volunteers should also be current users of LAVTA services or represent those who do. They do not need to be disabled or over 65 years old.
Interested candidates should request an application by calling (925) 455-7555 or download an application from the Wheels website, www.wheelsbus.com. Applications should be submitted to LAVTA by April 26, 2021.
The LAVTA Board of Directors will review the applications and select members for the committee.