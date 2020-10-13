Volunteers Needed for Parcel Tax Committee
The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District is looking to fill four seats on the Parcel Tax Citizens Oversight Committee.
The committee was created by Measure G, approved by Livermore voters in 2014, which also established a $138 per parcel annual tax to fund advanced courses in science, technology, engineering, and math in the district’s high schools and technology specialists in the elementary schools.
Committee members serve a two-year term, and the committee typically meets monthly from January through May. The committee is also charged with preparing a report for the LVJUSD Board of Trustees by the end of June.
Those interested in serving on the committee should complete an application on the LVJUSD website by Friday, Oct. 23. For more information, go to www.livermoreschools.org/parceltax, or contact Assistant Superintendent Susan Kinder by emailing parceltax@lvjusd.org or by calling (925) 606-3255.