The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation in Pleasanton is recruiting volunteers to check on local cancer patients, by phone and e-mail, and answer questions about the nonprofit’s services.
Established in 2008, the foundation provides grants for cancer patients in Alameda and Contra Costa counties to access complementary healing therapies, including acupuncture, acupressure, guided/visual imagery, deep-breathing meditation, and therapeutic massage.
Volunteers must commit to providing one to two hours of remote contact per month, plus three video-conference meetings per year.
To volunteer, go to www.healingtherapiesfoundation.org/volunteer.