Yuhui “Samantha” Wang, a cadet master sergeant with the California Civil Air Patrol’s Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156, has received the Air Force Association’s Outstanding CAP Squadron Cadet Award.
The Air Force Association, based in Arlington, Virginia, is a nonprofit organization that supports the nation’s aerospace military. It annually recognizes one cadet in every Civil Air Patrol Squadron, chosen by the squadron commander.
Wang, a Civil Air Patrol member since June 2019, is a junior at Palo Alto High School, where she is a member of the Philosophy Club and the speech and debate team.
She is Alpha Flight sergeant for Squadron 156 and captain of the squadron’s CyberPatriots competition team, which made it to the semi-final round last year in the National Youth Cyber Education Program, which promotes careers in cybersecurity and other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. The Tri-Valley squadron, based in Livermore, is part of the California Wing and includes both senior and cadet members.