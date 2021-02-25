DUBLIN — Arun Goel, former Dublin councilmember and mayoral candidate, has been appointed to the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD), District 5.
Goel applied for the vacant seat after losing his bid for Dublin mayor in the Nov. 3, General Election. He will now serve the district that provides water services to San Ramon and Dublin.
The DSRSD board transitioned from an at-large election system in 2019. When no one filed to run for the DSRSD’s District 5 board seat, the board decided to fill the empty seat through an appointment process. Goel prevailed over four other candidates: past Dublin council candidates Samir Qureshi and Kashef Qaadri; information technology manager Dean Barnes; and retired civil engineer John Koltz.
“I am very excited to be here and to be working with this group,” said Goel. “Everyone has been very welcoming.”
The 18-year Dublin resident and married father of three daughters comes to the role with a background in civil engineering and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in hydrology and hydraulics. He also worked as a flood-control design engineer.
“I think for me, the focus is going to be on water quality, resilience and stability and looking to the future long term,” said Goel. “Having been in business myself, I will bring an effciency and vantage point for developing policy and legislation.”
DSRSD director and former city historian Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold, believes Goel’s background and enthusiasm for the position made him the perfect candidate and ultimate selection.
“I have known (Goel) for about 10 years as he became interested and involved with some community organizations,” said Leopold. “And I think his prior employment provides him with a broad base of experience in many of the issues we deal with. Having been a city councilman, he has a lot of knowledge of how public agencies operate.”
DSRSD directors receive compensation of $195 per day for each day of service to the district, up to a maximum of 10 days per month. The district’s current rate is below the maximum amount allowable by state law, which is $211.70 per day of service in 2020.
Duties as a director include serving in a policy-maker role at properly noticed meetings, representing the district, speaking at public events, and participating in educational activities.
For his part, Goel is fully ensconced in the position. With two meetings under his belt, he expects the transition to be a smooth one.
“I’m already starting to see the value and excellence of the staff and what they are delivering to residents,” said Goel. “I think this is going to be a very positive atmosphere.”
Regular board meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.dsrsd.com.