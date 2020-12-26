The Dublin San Ramon Services District, which provides water and wastewater services to 188,000 people in Dublin, San Ramon, and Pleasanton, has decided to appoint someone to fill a vacancy on the board of directors after nobody ran for the position in the general election.
The vacant seat represents Division 5, the eastern most portion of the district’s service area in Dublin.
Anyone interested in the position must submit an application by Jan. 8. Applicants must be registered voters and reside in the area east of Hacienda Drive in Dublin that is represented by Division 5.
The vacancy must be filled by Feb. 12 and the board expects to conduct interviews Feb. 2. The appointed board member will serve an abbreviated term to end in December 2022.
For more information, go to www.dsrsd.com.
This was the first year that the district elected representatives by division instead of at-large. Marisol Rubio was elected to represent Division 1, covering the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon, Rich Halket, who has served on the board since 2004, was elected to represent Division 3 of western Dublin and San Ramon.