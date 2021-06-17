LIVERMORE — Despite drought conditions, the City of Livermore is positioned to meet its water demand, according to the Livermore Municipal Water (LMW).
Yanming Zhang, technical programs manager for Livermore’s Water Resources Division, reported that Zone 7 projects there will be supply surpluses in normal, single dry and multiple dry years, and that Livermore’s demand can be met as well. LMW’s drought risk assessment for 2020 through 2025 further found the supply can meet the demand. LMW, which obtains its water from Zone 7 and Livermore Water Reclamation plant, provides water to about a third of the population and half of the city’s territory. Cal Water supplies the remaining portion of the city with water.
“We know that Zone 7 will have more than enough water, but we’re not sure how much water they will actually give us,” Zhang said. “But the message we get from here is all the demand can be met by the supplies.”
During its June 14 meeting, the city council unanimously approved adoption of its 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP). The plan will be submitted to the Department of Water Resources (DWR) on July 1.
Part of the approval adopted a 2015 UWMP addendum, which addressed a need for reduced reliance on the Delta — a requirement set forth by the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Reform Act of 2009. LMW’s analysis stated that the city meets the Act’s requirement by benefiting from Zone 7’s non-Delta water supplies and LMW’s water-use efficiency. The vote also authorized the city manager to take necessary actions to incorporate any necessary amendments as stipulated by the State Department of Water Resources.
UWMPs are intended to provide a guide to manage urban water demands efficiently and to provide long-term water resource planning to ensure adequate and reliable water supplies over a 20-year planning horizon considering normal, dry and multiple dry years. They are required to be submitted every five years per California UWMP Act.
Zhang said LMW reviews four components when putting together a UWMP: water use by sector, supply sources (imported, surface, recycled and groundwater); water quality; and water supply reliability (ability to meet current and future demands).
“Based on the review of historical trend and current usage, and also based on our future projection of development … we project our population to be a fair amount of increase. This is largely due to the development of Isabel Neighborhood,” Zhang said.
From 2020 to 2045, Zhang said the projection of residents within LMW’s service area to grow from 30,000 to 45,000. Cal Water will send a UWMP before its board for adoption; Zhang said Livermore will receive a report for review.
To review the complete UWMP, visit http://bit.ly/Indy_UWMP.
2020 Water Shortage
Contingency Plan
Zhang also presented a water shortage contingency plan, which gained unanimous council approval. The plan will go to the DWR on July 1 alongside the UWMP.
The plan allows the city to prioritize mitigation actions when water shortage conditions or natural disasters occur. Zhang said the major difference between the 2020 shortage plan and the last one conducted in 2011 is that there has been a change regarding the different stages of drought. There are now six stages, instead of four. The stages offer a plan for conditions ranging from minimal to critical and the prescribed reduction goal.
Affordable Housing
Requirements
In a 5-0 vote, the council also amended the city’s municipal and development codes to reactivate on-site affordable housing requirements for rental projects and make administrative updates to the Affordable Housing Program and the Affordable Housing In-Lieu Fee.
Management Analyst Grace Streltzov presented the staff report. She noted that under the current Affordable Housing Ordinance, the General Plan requires 15% of units for sale be made available to low- and moderate-income families, 7.5% for each; the Downtown Plan requires 10% of for-sale units to be for low income. Low income is considered those who earn 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI); moderate income is 120% AMI.
The update pertaining to rental requirements adjusted the General and Downtown plans. The General Plan will now set aside 7.5% of rental units for low income (80% AMI) and 7.5% for very low income (50% AMI). The Downtown Plan will require 10% of rental units for low income.
The amendment to the development code regarding affordable housing fees codifies that all alternative methods of complying with Livermore's affordable housing requirements, including the in-lieu fee, must be economically equivalent to building the required units on-site.
Administrative changes included codifying the affordable housing requirements established in the Isabel Neighborhood Specific Plan that the council approved on Nov. 9, 2020; clarifying what ongoing city-incurred administrative costs developers are responsible for paying; adding provisions regarding the comparability of units and treatment of affordable housing unit occupants; and updating terminology and process descriptions to reflect current practices.
On Eden Housing
Site Contamination
During the Matters Initiated portion of the meeting, Mayor Bob Woerner said there are “bizarre claims out there that need to be addressed,” regarding contamination at the Eden Housing project site in downtown.
Three public commenters earlier in the evening had criticized Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) for its ad in The Independent. They said the ad — which stated that the “city council ignored newfound concerns regarding toxic waste at Eden Housing site” — aimed to stoke fears. Of those speakers, John Marchand, a former Livermore mayor, said the use of the recognizable radioactive symbol was part of a “carefully crafted misinformation campaign.”
In response to the criticism for the use of the symbol, Jean King, a spokesperson for SLD, stated in an email to The Independent that the city and its supporters “are simply trying to distract people from their failure to disclose the update to the toxic contamination at the site.”
“It contains chemicals considered as hazardous waste under federal and state environmental laws, including lead, arsenic, petroleum hydrocarbons, and perchloroethylene,” King continued. “The symbol that we used in our ad was purchased from a stock agency that listed it as a toxic waste symbol for general use. There was no intention on our part to imply that the site is radioactive. The hazardous chemicals at the site clearly pose dangers to people."
The ad was published last week after SLD’s attorney pointed out that the San Francisco Bay Area Regional Water Quality Control Board had identified metals in the site “soil, petroleum hydrocarbons in soil and groundwater, and volatile organic compounds, including tetrachloroethene (PCE) and its breakdown products, in groundwater and soil vapor.”
According to Bob Vinn, the city’s engineer, the Water Board sent a letter to Livermore Feb. 19, 2021, calling for the city to provide a data gap assessment work plan and an interim remedial action plan to address chemicals found on-site from previous uses.
The Tri-Valley Sierra Club shared its resolution on the matter with the council during public comment. Speaker Donna Cabanne, who sits on the executive committee for the Tri-Valley Sierra Club, said that the Club supported delaying Eden’s development until the Water Board concludes its investigation into the chemicals “including but not limited to arsenic, lead, petroleum hydrocarbons, tetrachloroethylene (or PCE), dichloroethane (or DCE), benzene, and other volatile organic compounds; chemicals that are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities and other serious health issues.”
“According to an intermediate remedial plan filed by the city to the Water Board May 17 — but not released to the public — the city plans to clean up the site by venting treated contamination into the air,” Cabanne said. “The city needs to release all clean-up plans including the May 17 intermediate remedial plan to the public and to hold a hearing after a 30-day review period so the public — and future residents — can better understand and comment on the contamination issues covering this property.”
Regarding the letter sent to the city from the Water Board, Woerner went on to ask staff a series of questions. Woerner confirmed with Vinn the content of the Water Board’s letter, the letter’s purpose and requests made by the board, the basis for the requests, plans going forward, whether or not the letter was unusual in nature as part of the process for remediation, among other items.
“Have we had any communication — recent or otherwise — with the Water Board that would lead us to believe there are unusual contaminates that would not be possible to adequately mitigate?” Woerner asked.
In response, Vinn said that the communications with the Water Board indicated that cleanup of the site will be routine in nature. He said the next step is to finalize a mutual understanding of possible contaminants and draw a detailed remediation plan.
Woerner asked staff to ensure that all communications related to remediation of the site are readily available on the city website. The city currently hosts a webpage dedicated to the Eden Housing project, which can be found at http://bit.ly/Indy_Eden_Info.
Expressing frustration with SLD and opponents of the Eden plan, Vice Mayor Trish Munro added that the council has asked city staff too many times to “debunk a nonissue.”
“It distracts us from working on the real problems and solutions that we could be working on,” she said. “City staff and city council have given the facts repeatedly, but … facts have no impact on those who do not want to hear.”