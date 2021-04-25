The Pleasanton Police Department has launched an online resource called Citizen Connect, which allows the public to track and research police activity within the city.
The website provides information about incidents ranging from robberies to car accidents once a call is closed. It replaces the department’s original crime mapping software, which has been in use for the past decade.
“The Pleasanton Police Department is always looking at emerging technologies that enhance the transparency of our department,” said Capt. Kurt Schlehuber, “It is important for us to share the work we are doing to keep our community safe.”