Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man and injured a woman Wednesday evening in Livermore.
The victims, who were not identified, were shot while inside a car near North Livermore Avenue and Railroad Avenue about 8:40 p.m., Livermore police Officer Taylor Burruss said.
A bullet hit the man, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. The woman was injured by debris, Burruss said.
“We do not have anyone in custody at this point, but are actively following up on investigative leads,” Burruss said. “Currently, the event appears to be related to an isolated incident.”
The victims were not Livermore residents, she said.
Anyone with video or information about the shooting was asked to contact police at 925-371-4757.