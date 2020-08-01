Segments of First Street and K Street in downtown Livermore will again be closed to vehicle traffic today and Sunday to allow for more social distancing for shoppers.
The city is in the process of surveying downtown businesses to determine if the recent weekend street closures have been beneficial. Result of the surveys will help determine whether the street closures are continued on future weekends.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, face covers are required, except when eating or drinking at an outdoor table.