Wente Vineyards is offering two new wine-and-food experiences at its Wente Vineyards Tasting Lounge at 5050 Arroyo Road in Livermore.
Wente’s Reserve Tasting features four small-lot and Nth Degree wines served with small bites prepared by the winery’s in-house chef Tony Glanville.
The winery’s new Classic Tasting includes four small-lot wines paired with light, shareable offerings, also prepared by Glanville.
Guests can enjoy the food and wine in the Tasting Lounge or on the patio overlooking the Livermore Valley.
Wente said the wine and food pairings will change with the seasons.