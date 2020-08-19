The East Bay Regional Park District has closed all regional parks, except some shoreline parks, until further notice because of wildfires in the area.
The district said this week there are fires in at least seven regional parks or preserves, including Round Valley Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Del Valle Regional Park, Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, and Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.
As of Wednesday, 85,000 acres of parks land had burned, with the fires only 5% contained, according to the parks district. Extreme heat, poor air quality, and extreme fire dangers were expected throughout the week, adding to safety concerns.
Although shoreline parks remain open, as well as paved regional trails, the district is advising against outdoor activities because of the poor air quality from the wildfires.
Those parks remaining open include: Crown Beach State Park, Hayward Regional Shoreline, MLK Jr. Regional Shoreline, McLaughlin East Shore State Park, Oyster Bay Regional Shoreline, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area
For updated information, go to bit.ly/INDY_SCU_LC