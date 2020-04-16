Garré Vineyard & Winery’s chef Abe Ahmari and team began making 100 meals each day last week for Kaiser Permanente caregivers in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon.
The meals are provided free of charge and using donations from vendors, including Sysco and The Chefs’ Warehouse. Garré was connected to Kaiser by the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce. The first meal prepared was pasta with meat sauce, caesar salad and bread. The 100 meals are delivered to a different Kaiser facility each day.
The group launched a GoFundMe page to offset the cost, with one of the most expensive parts of this operation being the containers, which allow food to be stored and reheated when a caregiver has time to eat. To contribute, visit https://bit.ly/3aRjCQj.