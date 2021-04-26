Pleasanton police have arrested a 29-year-old woman suspected of distracting shoppers in conversation and pilfering their wallets from their purses, police said Monday.
Breonna Chanaince Richard allegedly went on shopping sprees with the victims’ stolen credit cards, buying merchandise and gift cards, Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) Sgt. Aaron Fountain said.
Richard and possibly an associate allegedly targeted shoppers over 60. After engaging them in conversation, Richard allegedly pulled wallets from purses in the front of shopping carts, Fountain said.
“The suspect made at least $5,000 in credit card charges, which were directly related to at least four reported cases,” Fountain said.
In one case Feb. 17, a victim told police she went to Gene’s Fine Foods at 2803 Hopyard Road to buy cat food, bread and ice cream, and a few hours later received a phone call from City Bank telling her about fraudulent credit card charges totaling more than $1,240, a police report said.
The victim checked her purse and discovered her wallet was missing.
In another case the same day, an elderly woman shopping at Walmart noticed her wallet was missing from her purse. A credit card was later used at Macy’s at the Stoneridge Shopping Center.
Using surveillance from Gene’s Fine Foods, Safeway in San Leandro and Sephora at JC Penney, detectives identified Richard as a suspect.
A police report filed in Alameda County Superior Court said Richard always wore the same pair of shoes and her boyfriend’s vehicle’s license plate number was scanned near or returning from where crimes had occurred. Richard’s car was scanned near the Walmart around the time of the crime there, and her car also was tracked near the Stoneridge Mall when the fraudulent credit card transactions occurred, police said.
During her April 8 arrest, detectives discovered undisclosed evidence they say may tie Richard to other unsolved similar cases, police said.
Richard was booked at Santa Rita Jail, although it appears she is no longer in custody. Prosecutors charged her with multiple counts of theft from an elder, identity theft, grand theft and theft by credit card.
Public records show Richard resides in San Francisco and previously lived in Buffalo, New York.
Fountain suggested shoppers hold on to their purses to avoid thieves.
Anyone with more information about these crimes was asked to call the PPD at 925-931-5100.