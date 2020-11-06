Screenshot 2020-11-06 125020.png

The Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame welcomed 13 new members this year in an online celebration on Oct. 30 that included video biographies and a message from County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame, co-sponsored by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the county Commission on the Status of Women, were:

Business and Professions – Reign Free

Justice – Sonya L. Smallets

Community Service – Candi Thornton-McCreary

Non-Traditional Careers – Jean Bjork

Culture & Arts – Judith Smith

Philanthropy – Nicole Kyauk

Education – Susan A. Cota

Science, Technology, Engineering – Rashim Mogha

Emerging Leader – Nazineen Kandahar

Sports & Athletics – Teri McKeever

Environment – Fatemeh Shirazi

Youth – Valeria Cruz

Health – Cynthia Carey-Grant

The Women’s Hall of Fame program raises funds to aid women and families in Alameda County and encourages education through the Mary V. King “Leading the Way” Youth Scholarship Fund.