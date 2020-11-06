The Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame welcomed 13 new members this year in an online celebration on Oct. 30 that included video biographies and a message from County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi.
Inducted into the Hall of Fame, co-sponsored by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the county Commission on the Status of Women, were:
Business and Professions – Reign Free
Justice – Sonya L. Smallets
Community Service – Candi Thornton-McCreary
Non-Traditional Careers – Jean Bjork
Culture & Arts – Judith Smith
Philanthropy – Nicole Kyauk
Education – Susan A. Cota
Science, Technology, Engineering – Rashim Mogha
Emerging Leader – Nazineen Kandahar
Sports & Athletics – Teri McKeever
Environment – Fatemeh Shirazi
Youth – Valeria Cruz
Health – Cynthia Carey-Grant
The Women’s Hall of Fame program raises funds to aid women and families in Alameda County and encourages education through the Mary V. King “Leading the Way” Youth Scholarship Fund.