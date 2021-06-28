Construction of Livermorium Plaza at Mills Square Park is expected to begin in July and last about 10 months, according to the City of Livermore.
The plaza will commemorate the discovery of the synthetic element Livermorium, created by scientists from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in collaboration with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Russia.
Livermorium, a highly radioactive element with an atomic number of 116, was first detected and then confirmed in experiments conducted from 2000 to 2006. The element was named Livermorium by the International Union of Pure and Applied Science in 2012.
The plaza, at the corner of First Street and Livermore Avenue, will feature a granite water feature, seating areas, shade trees, and “special lighting for all to enjoy,” according to the city.
The $4.5 million project also includes the environmental cleanup of Mills Square Park, which was built in the late 1970s on the site of a former gasoline station that had operated from 1959 to 1974.
The park was also the site of the original Livermore Valley Mill, which was destroyed by fire in 1881.
The Alameda County Department of Environmental Health, working with the city and the Chevron Environmental Management Company, will oversee the removal of soil containing lead and petroleum in conjunction with the redevelopment of the park.
The city said local residents and businesses near the park should expect some disruption from vehicles entering and leaving the site, along with the possible impact of noise and dust from the environmental cleanup and construction.
The city hired Robert Bothman Construction for the project, the same the contractor that completed Stockmen’s Park in downtown Livermore.