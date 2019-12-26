On Saturday, December 14 approximately 100 people placed Christmas wreaths on more than 600 veteran graves at the adjoining Pioneer and St. Elizabeth Cemeteries on Sunol Boulevard.
This project was organized and led by Venture Crew 937, a co-ed branch of Boy Scouts of America. Numerous local community organizations and businesses contributed to the effort including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298, American Legion Post 237, The Lions Club, Trinity Lutheran Church, Home Depot and numerous Christmas tree sales locations in Pleasanton.
The effort to decorate the graves of veterans began in 1992 when a business in Maine sent some extra wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to decorate a small portion of the cemetery. Today, the program takes place in all fifty states.