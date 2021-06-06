Angelina Ge, Claire McNerney, and Emma Ka received first place honors in the 10th annual High School Writing Contest sponsored by the Tri-Valley Writers.
Ge, from San Ramon High School, received first place in the Literary Nonfiction category for her entry “The Inferior Complex.” Ka, from Amador High School, received first in the Short Story Fiction category for “Floating Candles.” McNerney placed first in the Poetry category with “possum poem.”
The Tri-Valley Writers, which announced the winners at an awards ceremony May 16, said it received 142 entries this year from 96 students – the highest participation ever – including 21 nonfiction pieces, 42 short stories, and 79 poems. Entries came from students at 13 area high schools.
The first-place winners will be published in the group’s next anthology.
Second place for Literary Nonfiction went to Juliana Muegge (San Ramon), with Ananya Iyengar (Dougherty) and Jessica Bakar (Foothill) tied for third. Honorable mentions went to Rohan Chandran (Monte Vista), Natalie May (Granada), Anusri Saraf (Granada), Risha Chakraborty (Dougherty), Michelle Liu (Foothill), and Awva Bashiri (California).
Second place in the Short Story category went to Miranda Duarte (California), while third place went to Brian Guan (Dublin). Meghan Boyle (California), Lisa Levinson (Dublin), Aiden Rim (Amador), Setareh Salkhi (Monte Vista), Brenna McCord (Amador), and Mia Garcia (Monte Vista) received honorable mentions.
In Poetry, second place went to Amala Rao (Foothill) and third place to Christopher Pak (Granada). Honorable mentions went to Musa Sayed (Dougherty), Mikayla Marinko (Livermore), Sydney Gong (Dougherty), and Angelina Ge (San Ramon).
The Tri-Valley Writers is a branch of the California Writers Club.