The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a new statewide benefit program to feed eligible children in need in California.
As the pandemic closed almost half of the state's childcare facilities, young children who depended on school and day care meal programs to be fed ran into difficulties accessing nutritious meals.
"The pandemic has placed additional strain on many families that were already struggling to provide healthy meals for their kids," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who, on Wednesday, announced the approval of the program. "This program provides critical assistance so that our low-income young children can get the nutritious foods at home they need to thrive."
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will reimburse children ages 6 and younger for breakfast, lunch and snack. The USDA estimates that about $984 million is to be administered to a million eligible children in the state. To qualify for benefits, children must have received CalFresh benefits for at least a month since Oct. 1, 2020, and they must also live in an area that has a closed school or one with reduced hours. Eligible children will automatically receive the benefits without application, and the state will begin issuing P-EBT debit cards as soon as early July.
The P-EBT plan will expand to children over the age of 6 if approved by the USDA.