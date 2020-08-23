“It is important that people of all ages come together to support the community and the hospitals during these tough times.”
These are the words of Apara Sai Jella, a California High School student who recently demonstrated her support for her community by donating her hard-earned money to ValleyCare Charitable Foundation (VCCF). Apara is one of the many young people in the Tri-Valley who have recently stepped up for their community hospital, Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare (SHC - VC).
The majority of the youth were inspired by the Healthcare Heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of them also volunteer their time, doing hands-on work in their community when they are able. All of them have found creative ways to give much-needed funds to support the Hospital’s efforts during this challenging time.
Meghana Nuthi, a Dougherty High School student, members of the Pleasanton National Charity League – girls who range in grade levels from 7 to 12 – and their moms, wanted to provide nourishment to the hospital’s hardworking staff. Brownie Troop #32951 chose to support child-care services for staff members’ families.
Then there’s Ryan Ou, Jyothikaa Ramann, Priyal Saraf, Ketaki Lole and Trisha Sukale, all local high school students who have recently donated to VCCF from funds they earned through tutoring or giving virtual dance lessons, and the Congregation Beth Emek third grade Religious School class, which collectively agreed to donate their tzedakah to help their community hospital.
“We are so inspired by these young people in our community,” said Shaké Sulikyan, executive director of VCCF. “Their compassion and generosity give us hope in these trying times, and as Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare continues to provide safe health care during this pandemic, we will also continue to be grateful for this generation that is stepping up to help us care for the Tri-Valley community.”
In the words of Jyothikaa Ramann, “Remember the power to change the world is in your hands. Use it!”
To read the personal stories of these young donors who are supporting the community, visit givevalleycare.org/donorstories. To learn more about VCCF and the impact of donations at SHC – VC, visit givevalleycare.org or call 925-373-4560.